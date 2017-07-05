The Yankees released Layne on Wednesday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

The Yankees designated Layne for assignment in June, with the lefty reporting to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre after being outrighted off the 40-man roster. He made five appearances with the minor-league squad, but with a return to the big club not imminent, Layne will attempt to pursue an opportunity elsewhere. As a left-handed reliever who has previously enjoyed success on some level in the big leagues, Layne shouldn't have much trouble landing a contract.