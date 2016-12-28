Plouffe has drawn the interest of the Red Sox, Evan Drellich of the Boston Herald reports.

Plouffe, who hits from the right side, could fill a corner infielder role, complementing the left-handed hitting Mitch Moreland at first base and third baseman Pablo Sandoval, a switch hitter than hits better from the left side. The 30-year-old Plouffe is said to be open to a utility role if that's what it takes to extend his major league career, but the Red Sox would be looking for no more than a one-year commitment.