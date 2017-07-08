Mejia (4-4) allowed four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 6.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Orioles.

Mejia held the Orioles scoreless the first time through the lineup, but he started to fall apart after that, as he dropped his fourth contest of the year. He came into this contest having allowed just five runs over his last five outings, and he's lowered his ERA from 5.75 on June 12 to just 4.43, and he's emerging as a fantasy option. He'll make his next start at a time yet to be determined after the All-Star break.