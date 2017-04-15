Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Improves in second career start
Mejia gave up one run over five innings in a no-decision against the White Sox on Friday. He struck out four and walked three.
Mejia improved after his first career start, when he gave up two earned runs and lasted just 1.2 innings. He'll need to improve his control to stay in the rotation as he has five walks in 6.2 innings this year.
