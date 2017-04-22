Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Lasts just 2.2 innings in no decision
Mejia allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 2.2 innings, but received no decision Saturday against the Tigers.
Mejia gave up homers to Nick Castellanos and Justin Upton in the third inning, and had his day cut short despite fanning six Tigers hitters. Mejia has been on the mound for a total of 9.1 innings over three starts while posting a 5.79 ERA, making it extremely difficult to count on him as a fantasy option. He'll make his next start Friday against the Royals.
