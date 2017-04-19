Twins' Adalberto Mejia: May be skipped following rainout
Mejia may be skipped in the rotation following Wednesday's rainout as Ervin Santana is slated to start for the Twins on Thursday.
The Twins could opt to push back one or more of their other starters, but there has been no indication that they will do so. Thus it's possible Mejia heads to the bullpen for a day or two before returning to the rotation early next week. Mejia took a step forward in his second career start last week, tossing five innings of one-run ball with four strikeouts, although it was against the White Sox.
