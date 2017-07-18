Twins' Adalberto Mejia: No walks in Monday's no-decision
Mejia allowed one run on five hits over 5.1 innings Monday against the Yankees. He struck out four without a walk in the no-decision.
Mejia cruised through the first four and two-thirds innings, but three of the next five hitters to face the lefty produced doubles to chase him from the contest. While the Minnesota bullpen kept Mejia in line for the win by holding the Yankees off the board after his exit with a runner on third and one out in the sixth, New York erased that possibility by plating a run to tie the game 2-2 in the top of the seventh. There are plenty of positives to take from this outing, as Mejia stopped the bleeding after surrendering seven earned runs over his past two starts while also allowing zero walks for the first time this season. His next start is scheduled for Sunday against the Tigers.
