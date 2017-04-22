Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Optioned to Triple-A
Mejia was optioned to Triple-A Rochester following Saturday's game, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The 23-year-old labored through 2.2 innings Saturday against Detroit, needing 70 pitches to record eight outs. It's uncertain who will replace Mejia in the rotation (the next time the Twins need a fifth starter), but Jose Berrios is off to a strong start with Rochester, compiling a 1.42 ERA, 0.79 WHIP and 18:3 K:BB in his first 19 innings.
More News
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Lasts just 2.2 innings in no decision•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Start moved to Saturday•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: May be skipped following rainout•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Improves in second career start•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Struggles in first major-league start•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Wins job as fifth starter•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...