Mejia (4-3) allowed three runs on nine hits and a walk while striking out five batters through seven innings during Monday's win over the Angels.

The lefty has now allowed just five runs through 22.1 innings over his past four starts and is down to a respectable 4.32 ERA for the season. His 1.51 WHIP and 7.4 K/9 are hardly moving the fantasy needle, but Mejia's recent form has his fantasy stock trending in the right direction. He's worth considering as a streaming option or low-priced flier in daily contests in the right matchups and projects to make a home start against Baltimore next.