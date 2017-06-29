Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Scoreless streak continues Wednesday
Mejia (3-3) tossed 5.2 scoreless innings Wednesday, allowing five hits and a walk while striking out three in a 4-1 win over the Red Sox.
The rookie left-hander has now delivered 10.2 shutout innings over his last two starts, lowering his ERA to 4.38, while Wednesday's outing was the first time all season he's walked fewer than two batters. Mejia will try to keep things rolling Monday at home against the Angels.
