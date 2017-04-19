Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Start moved to Saturday
Mejia will make his next start Saturday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
Mejia had his scheduled start rained out Wednesday, and although there was a possibility that his start would be skipped altogether, it appears he'll slide into the rotation in Phil Hughes' spot, pushing Hughes' next start back to Monday. The 23-year-old is coming off a nice outing against the White Sox, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out four. He'll look to build on that performance against the Tigers on Saturday.
More News
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: May be skipped following rainout•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Improves in second career start•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Struggles in first major-league start•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Wins job as fifth starter•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Struggles in minor league outing•
-
Twins' Adalberto Mejia: Remains in fifth starter mix•
-
Severino figuring it out?
After two impressive starts, Luis Severino is a must-add Fantasy pickup. Should we expect more...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
Heath Cummings says it's fine to trade Eric Thames, just make sure you sell high.
-
Where is Gausman's splitter?
Kevin Gausman has ditched his splitter and that could explain his struggles so far. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Severino heating up
With Starling Marte suspended, which players are worth the effort off the waiver wire? Also,...
-
Waiver Wire: Add Frazier?
Heath Cummings analyzes the opportunity for Adam Frazier and says you should add Joe Ross before...
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...