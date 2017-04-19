Mejia will make his next start Saturday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Mejia had his scheduled start rained out Wednesday, and although there was a possibility that his start would be skipped altogether, it appears he'll slide into the rotation in Phil Hughes' spot, pushing Hughes' next start back to Monday. The 23-year-old is coming off a nice outing against the White Sox, tossing five innings of one-run ball while striking out four. He'll look to build on that performance against the Tigers on Saturday.