Busenitz was optioned to Triple-A Rochester after Thursday's game, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He'll head back to Rochester after a brief two-day stint with the Twins. Busenitz did not get into either game during his time up with the big league club, but does have six total appearances with the Twins this season. The Twins will fill Busenitz's roster spot by recalling Friday's starter, Felix Jorge.