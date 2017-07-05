Busenitz was called up by the Twins on Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Busenitz heads back up to the big leagues due to the injury of Hector Santiago, who landed on the DL with upper-back pain prior to Wednesday's contest against the Angels. In six appearances out of the bullpen for Minnesota this year, Busenitz holds a 2.08 ERA with four strikeouts against three walks in over eight innings of work.