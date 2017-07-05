Twins' Alan Busenitz: Recalled Wednesday
Busenitz was called up by the Twins on Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Busenitz heads back up to the big leagues due to the injury of Hector Santiago, who landed on the DL with upper-back pain prior to Wednesday's contest against the Angels. In six appearances out of the bullpen for Minnesota this year, Busenitz holds a 2.08 ERA with four strikeouts against three walks in over eight innings of work.
More News
-
Seeing red: Add Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...