Twins' Alex Wimmers: Outrighted to Triple-A
Wimmers cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Wimmers was designated for assignment Friday after allowing four earned runs over 7.1 innings of relief with the Twins this season. No other teams showed interest in the 28-year-old, so he'll look to get into form with Rochester moving forward.
More News
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....