Wimmers cleared waivers and was assigned outright to Triple-A Rochester on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Wimmers was designated for assignment Friday after allowing four earned runs over 7.1 innings of relief with the Twins this season. No other teams showed interest in the 28-year-old, so he'll look to get into form with Rochester moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories