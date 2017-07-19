Colon has been considering retirement and could make a decision following his scheduled start against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.

Colon took the loss during his first start with the Twins on Wednesday, giving up four runs on eight hits over the course of four innings against the Yankees. The 44-year-old was signed by the Twins earlier this month after being released by Atlanta, and is expected to start against the hottest team in the majors during his upcoming appearance on the mound. Colon has struggled in nearly every facet of the game this season after providing a quality season's worth of starts (33) for the Mets in 2016, posting an 8.19 ERA with a 1.79 WHIP over the course of 67 innings this year. If Colon continues to get rocked and fails to deliver a respectable start in Los Angeles next week, he could decide to end his career before the Twins pull the plug on this experiment.