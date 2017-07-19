Twins' Bartolo Colon: Considering retirement
Colon has been considering retirement and could make a decision following his scheduled start against the Dodgers on Tuesday, Marly Rivera of ESPN reports.
Colon took the loss during his first start with the Twins on Wednesday, giving up four runs on eight hits over the course of four innings against the Yankees. The 44-year-old was signed by the Twins earlier this month after being released by Atlanta, and is expected to start against the hottest team in the majors during his upcoming appearance on the mound. Colon has struggled in nearly every facet of the game this season after providing a quality season's worth of starts (33) for the Mets in 2016, posting an 8.19 ERA with a 1.79 WHIP over the course of 67 innings this year. If Colon continues to get rocked and fails to deliver a respectable start in Los Angeles next week, he could decide to end his career before the Twins pull the plug on this experiment.
More News
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...