Twins' Bartolo Colon: Contract purchased from Triple-A
Colon's contract was selected from Triple-A Rochester prior to Tuesday's start against the Yankees.
He gave up four runs on four hits and two walks while striking out five in 3.2 innings in his lone rehab start for Rochester, so it's hard to get excited about a guy who washed out of the National League earlier this season. Look for him to eat innings for the Twins, and potentially lose his rotation spot in short order if he doesn't produce.
