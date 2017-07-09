Twins' Bartolo Colon: Expected to join rotation
Colon is expected to make one start for Triple-A Rochester and then be called up to join the Minnesota rotation July 18 against the Yankees, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
It looks like the Twins intend Colon to take over the 5th starter role after the All-Star break, although that could change if he struggles in his first Triple-A outing.
