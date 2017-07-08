Twins' Bartolo Colon: Signed by Twins
Colon signed a minor league contract Friday with the Twins.
Colon was brutal for the Braves, as he mustered just an 8.14 ERA and 1.78 WHIP over 13 starts for Atlanta. The Twins will likely give him a few chances at Triple-A Rochester to prove he has something left in the tank before giving him a chance for the big league squad. Injuries to Hector Santiago and Trevor May have given the Twins a need for starting pitching depth, so they have little to lose by taking a flier on Colon.
