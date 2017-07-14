Twins' Bartolo Colon: Struggles in Triple-A outing
Colon gave up four runs over three innings with five strikeouts and two walks Thursday for Triple-A Rochester. "I felt fine. I had to take a long trip last night, so I was a little tired," he told the Star Tribune after the game.
Colon's start was delayed by a one-hour, 41-minute rain delay. It wasn't a strong outing, but still may be enough for him to be called up to join the Minnesota rotation July 18 against the Yankees.
