Twins' Bartolo Colon: Takes loss in Twins debut
Colon gave up four runs over four innings on eight hits while striking out three in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees in his Twins debut.
Colon was pitching relatively well before giving up three hits and two runs in the fifth inning (another of his base runners scored after he left without recording an out). His velocity reached the high 80s and he had good command on his fastball, which should get him another start or two in Minnesota's rotation. He looked improved from his earlier stint in Atlanta, but he faces a tough test again in his next start against the Dodgers.
