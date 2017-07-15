Colon will start against the Yankees on Tuesday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Although Colon struggled during his outing Thursday with Triple-A Rochester, allowing four earned runs off four hits and a pair of walks in three innings, the Twins saw enough from their newly-acquired pitcher to give him a start next week. The 44-year-old will likely be limited to about 90 pitches, but is set to make his first start in the majors since late June while he was a member of the Braves.