Gonzalez signed a minor league contract with the Twins that includes an invitation to spring training.

Entering his age-27 season, Gonzalez has never recorded an at-bat in the majors, and only has 61 plate appearances at Triple-A, back in 2015 in the Pirates' system. He is highly unlikely to make the club out of spring training, but shortstop is a bit of a weakness for the Twins, so if he makes a good impression, he could receive a call-up later in the season. He slashed .271/.342/.386 with five home runs and 19 steals in 129 games at Double-A in the Mariners' system last year.