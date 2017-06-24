Kintzler pitched a scoreless inning on one hit to earn his 20th save Saturday against the Indians.

Kintzler was protecting a two-run lead, and despite allowing a baserunner, was easily able to close out the victory. He's been one of the best draft-day values at closer, as he boasts a 2.78 ERA to go along with a 1.11 WHIP.

