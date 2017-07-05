Kintzler gave up an unearned run on one hit and a walk against the Angels on Tuesday, but he was still able to finish off the ninth inning for his 22nd save.

The run scored on a throwing error by shortstop Ehire Adrianza, so Kintzler has now put together eight consecutive outings without an earned run. With just 24 strikeouts in 37.1 innings, he isn't doing much in that category, but Kintzler has limited the walks (just eight all year) and holds rock-solid ratios (2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP). The Twins keep giving him plenty of opportunities, too, as only Greg Holland and Craig Kimbrel have nailed down more saves in 2017.