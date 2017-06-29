Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Notches 21st save Wednesday
Kintzler gave up a hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 21st save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Red Sox.
Although he lacks the raw stuff of the league's elite closers Kintzler continues to get the job done for the Twins, converting six straight saves and posting a 2.31 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB in 11.2 June innings.
