Kintzler struck out one in a perfect inning to nail down his 26th save Monday against the Yankees.

Kintzler was unfazed by pouring rain in this outing, holding down a 4-2 lead with ease. He has gone 12 appearances without allowing an earned run dating back to June 18.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast