Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Notches 26th save Monday
Kintzler struck out one in a perfect inning to nail down his 26th save Monday against the Yankees.
Kintzler was unfazed by pouring rain in this outing, holding down a 4-2 lead with ease. He has gone 12 appearances without allowing an earned run dating back to June 18.
More News
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Secures 25th save Saturday•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Slams door on O's for 23rd save•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Earns save despite allowing run•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Notches 21st save Wednesday•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Collects 20th save Saturday•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Cruises to 19th save•
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...