Kintzler allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his fourth save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Tigers.

The 32-year-old righty continues to get the job done for the Twins, and his ERA through 7.1 innings remains perfect at 0.00. Kintzler's lack of strikeouts keeps him from the upper tiers of fantasy closers -- he hasn't fanned a batter in his last three appearances -- and the organization has some harder-throwing, younger relief options who could soon challenge him for his spot, but for the moment his role in the ninth inning seems relatively secure.