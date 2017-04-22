Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Notches fourth save Friday
Kintzler allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to pick up his fourth save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Tigers.
The 32-year-old righty continues to get the job done for the Twins, and his ERA through 7.1 innings remains perfect at 0.00. Kintzler's lack of strikeouts keeps him from the upper tiers of fantasy closers -- he hasn't fanned a batter in his last three appearances -- and the organization has some harder-throwing, younger relief options who could soon challenge him for his spot, but for the moment his role in the ninth inning seems relatively secure.
More News
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Returns to action•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Seen warming up Tuesday•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Dealing with cracked fingernail•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Records third save•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Picks up first save of 2017•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Officially named Minnesota closer•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...