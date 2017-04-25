Kintzler walked one and struck out one in his inning of work for his fifth save in five tries to help beat the Rangers 3-2 on Monday.

Kintzler is off to a fine start to the 2017 season, and he has yet to allow a run as the Twins' ninth-inning man. The 32-year-old right-hander lacks typical closer stuff, though, so he's more of a low-end fantasy fireman, and he could face competition for the role later in the year if he struggles. For now, though, he's making his case for a longer leash.