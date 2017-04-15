Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Returns to action
Kintzler returned from a finger injury Friday, allowing two hits in a scoreless inning of work against the White Sox.
The right-hander appeared in the ninth inning of Friday's defeat, allowing back-to-back singles to Avisail Garcia and Matt Davidson before inducing Willy Garcia to ground into an inning-ending double play. Kintzler, who has already compiled three saves on the season, will resume his closer duties for the Twins moving forward.
