Kintzler returned from a finger injury Friday, allowing two hits in a scoreless inning of work against the White Sox.

The right-hander appeared in the ninth inning of Friday's defeat, allowing back-to-back singles to Avisail Garcia and Matt Davidson before inducing Willy Garcia to ground into an inning-ending double play. Kintzler, who has already compiled three saves on the season, will resume his closer duties for the Twins moving forward.

