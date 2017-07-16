Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Secures 25th save Saturday
Kintzler picked up his 25th save of the season in Saturday's win against the Astros, tossing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner.
Kintzler has been absolutely dominant as of late. He hasn't surrendered an earned run over his last 11 appearances and has allowed only one walk while picking up eight saves in that span. The right-hander's 25 saves rank second in the American League this season, and he'll have plenty of chance to add to that total as he attempts to duplicate a strong first half of the season.
More News
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Slams door on O's for 23rd save•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Earns save despite allowing run•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Notches 21st save Wednesday•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Collects 20th save Saturday•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Cruises to 19th save•
-
Twins' Brandon Kintzler: Fires just five pitches to garner save no. 18•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...