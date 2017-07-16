Kintzler picked up his 25th save of the season in Saturday's win against the Astros, tossing a scoreless ninth inning without allowing a baserunner.

Kintzler has been absolutely dominant as of late. He hasn't surrendered an earned run over his last 11 appearances and has allowed only one walk while picking up eight saves in that span. The right-hander's 25 saves rank second in the American League this season, and he'll have plenty of chance to add to that total as he attempts to duplicate a strong first half of the season.