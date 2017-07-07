Kintzler locked down his 23rd save of the season Thursday, allowing one hit in a scoreless ninth inning against the Orioles.

He now moves into a tie with Boston's Craig Kimbrel and Tampa Bay's Alex Colome for the American League lead in saves, cementing himself as one of the more pleasant surprises of the first half of the season. Kintzler may not have the elite strikeout upside that the other aforementioned closers do, but he's been remarkably steady and hasn't been tagged with an earned run in any of his last nine outings. If Kintzler continues to limit baserunners at his current rate, he'll have excellent job security moving forward.