Twins' Brian Dozier: Blasts 13th bomb Saturday
Dozier went 1-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs Saturday against the Indians.
Dozier crushed his 13th home run of the season off Cody Allen to break up a tie game, leading the Twins to a road victory. With his slugging percentage down nearly 90 points from last year, he's been a weak fantasy option with a .254/.343/.453 slash line.
