Twins' Brian Dozier: Connects for first homer of 2017
Dozier went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Detroit.
The long fly was the first of the campaign for Dozier, and after launching a career-high 42 home runs last season, there should be plenty more power to come. It's worth adding that he's got off to a fast start on the basepaths with three swipes already. He's in line to take another run at 20 stolen bases (his career high is 21 in 2014), and as long as Dozier maintains a serviceable batting average, he'll continue to be a high-end option at the keystone in all formats.
