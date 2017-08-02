Twins' Brian Dozier: Day off Wednesday
Dozier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.
Dozier will take a day to clear his head after going 0-for-4 at the plate during Tuesday's loss to San Diego, following his five strikeout game Monday. This marks the first time Dozier is on the bench since a minor back issue caused him to miss two games in early July. In his place, Eduardo Escobar draws the start at second while Joe Mauer bats leadoff.
More News
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Follows up homer with five whiffs•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Hits solo shot in loss to Tigers•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Returns to lineup Wednesday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Out Tuesday, expected back Wednesday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Likely out with back injury Tuesday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Scratched with sore back Monday•
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...