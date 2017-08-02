Twins' Brian Dozier: Day off Wednesday

Dozier is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Padres, LaVelle E. Neal of the Star Tribune reports.

Dozier will take a day to clear his head after going 0-for-4 at the plate during Tuesday's loss to San Diego, following his five strikeout game Monday. This marks the first time Dozier is on the bench since a minor back issue caused him to miss two games in early July. In his place, Eduardo Escobar draws the start at second while Joe Mauer bats leadoff.