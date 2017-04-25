Twins' Brian Dozier: Drives in all three runs Monday

Dozier went 2-for-5 with a bases-clearing double in Monday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.

The two-hit performance helped Dozier double his RBI total (six) on the season. He's gotten off to a slow start in the RBI and home run department, but Dozier's raw power at the keystone makes him one of the top fantasy second basemen. He won't hit for a high average, but expect the home runs to start flowing eventually.