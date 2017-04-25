Twins' Brian Dozier: Drives in all three runs Monday
Dozier went 2-for-5 with a bases-clearing double in Monday's 3-2 win over the Rangers.
The two-hit performance helped Dozier double his RBI total (six) on the season. He's gotten off to a slow start in the RBI and home run department, but Dozier's raw power at the keystone makes him one of the top fantasy second basemen. He won't hit for a high average, but expect the home runs to start flowing eventually.
More News
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Supplies only offense against White Sox•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Rejoins lineup Sunday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Out with right knee soreness•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Connects for first homer of 2017•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Swipes two bases in Wednesday's win•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Heating up after slow start to spring•
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...
-
Podcast: Talking Mad weekend
After three weeks of Fantasy Baseball, Eugenio Suarez is the top third baseman and Joey Gallo...
-
Is Lindor a power threat now?
Francisco Lindor is hitting more flyballs than ever, and it has helped him tap into more power,...
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...