Twins' Brian Dozier: Heads to bench for Game 2 of DH
Dozier is out of the lineup for the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Dozier has played in 49 consecutive games, including the first game of Saturday's doubleheader, when he went 1-for-5 with two RBI. The 30-year-old second baseman has cooled down over the past week, going just 6-for-29 with a home run, but remains a centerpiece of the Twins' potent offense. Eduardo Escobar will man the keystone in his stead.
