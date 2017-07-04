Twins' Brian Dozier: Likely out with back injury Tuesday
Dozier is likely to miss Tuesday's game with the same back injury that kept him out Monday, Chad Graff of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Dozier woke up with a sore back Monday and thought it might clear up by game time, but there was no such luck. With the Twins starting at 2:10 pm Eastern time on Tuesday, the team won't have the time to wait before submitting a lineup. It still doesn't sound like this injury will be serious enough to force Dozier to the disabled list.
