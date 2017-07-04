Twins' Brian Dozier: Out Tuesday, expected back Wednesday

Dozier (back) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Angels, but is expected to return to the lineup at second base for Wednesday's game, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

It was fully expected that Dozier would sit out Tuesday after he aggravated a sore back in Monday's series opener, but he's apparently recovering quicker than initially anticipated. According to Berardino, Dozier said he was capable of playing Tuesday, but manager Paul Molitor though he could benefit from a rest day. As a result, Eduardo Escobar will man second base, though Dozier is available off the bench and could be called upon as a pinch-hitter if needed.