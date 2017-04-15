Twins' Brian Dozier: Out with right knee soreness
Dozier is out of the Twins' lineup Saturday with right knee soreness, but MRI results have come back clean, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Manager Paul Molitor said it's a new issue that hadn't popped up until recently and it appears Dozier will still be available off the bench for Saturday's matchup with the White Sox. Initial reports say it's a right knee contusion for the All-Star and likely nothing of major concern, though the team will certainly keep an eye on the situation moving forward.
