Twins' Brian Dozier: Rejoins lineup Sunday
Dozier (knee) is in the lineup at second base and will lead off in Sunday's game against the White Sox.
The sore right knee that kept Dozier out of the lineup Saturday was never deemed a major concern, and his reentry into the lineup a day later seems to confirm as much. Dozier hasn't yet flashed the power that made him one of the top fantasy producers at any position over the second half of last season, but he's been active on the bases early on in 2017, going a perfect 5-for-5 on steal attempts.
More News
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Out with right knee soreness•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Connects for first homer of 2017•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Swipes two bases in Wednesday's win•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Heating up after slow start to spring•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Back in lineup Wednesday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Leaves camp for family reasons•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...