Twins' Brian Dozier: Rejoins lineup Sunday

Dozier (knee) is in the lineup at second base and will lead off in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

The sore right knee that kept Dozier out of the lineup Saturday was never deemed a major concern, and his reentry into the lineup a day later seems to confirm as much. Dozier hasn't yet flashed the power that made him one of the top fantasy producers at any position over the second half of last season, but he's been active on the bases early on in 2017, going a perfect 5-for-5 on steal attempts.