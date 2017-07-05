Twins' Brian Dozier: Returns to lineup Wednesday
Dozier (back) will leadoff and play second base for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.
Dozier missed Tuesday's contest after getting scratched during the previous day's lineup with a sore back. The infielder makes his return to the lineup for the series finale against Parker Bridwell, but could see another game on the bench in the next couple of days if his back feels sore following a full day in the field.
More News
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Out Tuesday, expected back Wednesday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Likely out with back injury Tuesday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Scratched with sore back Monday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Heads to bench for Game 2 of DH•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Blasts 13th bomb Saturday•
-
Twins' Brian Dozier: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...