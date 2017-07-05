Twins' Brian Dozier: Returns to lineup Wednesday

Dozier (back) will leadoff and play second base for Wednesday's game against the Angels, Brandon Warne of Zone Coverage reports.

Dozier missed Tuesday's contest after getting scratched during the previous day's lineup with a sore back. The infielder makes his return to the lineup for the series finale against Parker Bridwell, but could see another game on the bench in the next couple of days if his back feels sore following a full day in the field.