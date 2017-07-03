Twins' Brian Dozier: Scratched with sore back Monday
Dozier has been scratched from the Twins lineup Monday with a sore back, LaVelle Neal of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Neal described Dozier's back soreness as "slight." He had played in 49 straight games before the Twins gave him the night off during Sunday's doubleheader, so it's possible the club just decided to give him a true day off to get some rest. As of now, it doesn't sound like the injury is serious, so consider him day-to-day.
