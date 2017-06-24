Twins' Buddy Boshers: Buckling down with runners on
Boshers has an ERA of 2.77 with a WHIP of 1.31 in 13 innings since being brought to the majors at the end of May.
It's been an impressive month for the left-handed reliever, who is being used as a long reliever in games that starters don't pitch very deep. Now in his third season, the biggest change for Boshers from his first two years has been his ability to strand runners. Overall, he has stranded 82.4 percent of batters who get on base in 2017 compared to the marks of 64.1 and 61.9 he had the prior two campaigns.
