Twins' Buddy Boshers: Headed back to Triple-A
Boshers was optioned to Triple-A Rochester on Sunday, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports.
Boshers was efficient in Sunday's game against the Tigers. He pitched 2.1 innings, during which he allowed no hits and walked just a single batter. However, he'll return to Rochester where he's given up three runs over 3.2 innings (five games) this season.
