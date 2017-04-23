Boshers was recalled Sunday from Triple-A Rochester, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Boshers had thrown just 3.2 innings at Triple-A, allowing three earned runs. The 28-year-old has been a career minor-league journeyman, but appeared to turn things around in 2016 with improved control. Still, don't expect the Twins to count on him in high-leverage situations out of the bullpen.