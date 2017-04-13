Buxton is in the Twins' lineup Thursday, batting ninth and playing center field.

Flyball pitcher Phil Hughes takes the mound on Thursday, which probably prompted Minnesota to reinsert the struggling Buxton for defensive purposes after only a one-day breather. The experiment of hitting him third likely was ill-advised and looks to be over, as they hope he'll fix the struggles he displayed during his 2-for-29 start (with 17 strikeouts) with less pressure on him. There's still plenty to like about the 23-year-old's season-long -- and career -- potential, but he'll need to climb out of this hole to increase the optimism over his fantasy value.