Twins' Byron Buxton: Heads to bench for nightcap
Buxton is not in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Buxton performed well in the first game of Saturday's twin-bill, going 2-for-4 with a walk, but will get the evening off. Max Kepler will take over in center field and bat fourth against probable Kansas City starter Jason Hammel.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...