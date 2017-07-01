Twins' Byron Buxton: Heads to bench for nightcap

Buxton is not in the lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Royals, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Buxton performed well in the first game of Saturday's twin-bill, going 2-for-4 with a walk, but will get the evening off. Max Kepler will take over in center field and bat fourth against probable Kansas City starter Jason Hammel.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories