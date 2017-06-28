Twins' Byron Buxton: Hits bench Wednesday

Buxton is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox.

Buxton's base knock Tuesday gave him just his second hit in 21 at-bats over the last six games, leaving his average at an even .200 for the season. It appears his absence from the lineup Wednesday is just a routine day off, but Buxton may need to turn things around quickly if he hopes to avoid a demotion to the minors. Max Kepler will pick up the start in center field in Buxton's stead Wednesday.