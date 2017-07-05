Twins' Byron Buxton: Hits fifth home run

Buxton went 3-for-4 with a his fifth home run and 15th stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Angels.

Buxton hit just .184 with a .524 OPS in June as he's struggled to keep his batting average above .200. He's hitting .357 (5-for-14) so far in July to raise his batting average to .204. He's been a disappointment at the plate this season with two terrible months (he also had a .433 OPS in April), but he's contributing with stolen bases for fantasy purposes. He's also contributing outstanding defense in center field that had him rated as the top fielder in the game by defensive WAR.