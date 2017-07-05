Twins' Byron Buxton: Hits fifth home run
Buxton went 3-for-4 with a his fifth home run and 15th stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Angels.
Buxton hit just .184 with a .524 OPS in June as he's struggled to keep his batting average above .200. He's hitting .357 (5-for-14) so far in July to raise his batting average to .204. He's been a disappointment at the plate this season with two terrible months (he also had a .433 OPS in April), but he's contributing with stolen bases for fantasy purposes. He's also contributing outstanding defense in center field that had him rated as the top fielder in the game by defensive WAR.
More News
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Heads to bench for nightcap•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Hits bench Wednesday•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Late addition to Saturday's lineup•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Brilliant at plate, on bases Wednesday•
-
Twins' Byron Buxton: Gets night off Tuesday•
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...