Twins' Byron Buxton: Leaves Friday's game
Buxton left Friday's game with left groin soreness after appearing to lose his balance rounding second base, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
In Buxton's absence, Zach Granite took over in center field with Eddie Rosario covering left field. If he misses any sort of significant time, this would likely be the look of Minnesota's starting outfield. It doesn't sound like this injury will be serious, however, so consider him day-to-day for now. Buxton had been on a roll at the end of the first half of the season after a recent change to his batting stance that removed his leg kick. He was 9-for-19 with a home run over his last five games.
